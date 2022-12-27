Already planning your 2023 adventures? Whether you're one of the lucky ones with cash to splash or you're just dreaming of a luxury escape, these high-end hotels are the inspiration you need.

Curated by the experts at LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence, The World's Best New Luxury Hotels 2022 listed 15 properties - seven of which are in Europe.

From rustic Italian hideaways to lavish lakeside retreats, here's their rundown of this year’s most extravagant European hotel openings.

7. Greece: Nobu, Santorini, for coastal calm

With a clifftop, dual-level infinity pool overlooking Santorini's northeast coast, Nobu is the perfect place to relax and take in the Greek scenery. If you're not one for poolside lounging, hit the Oia-Fira hiking trail right on the hotel's doorstep.

Nobu's signature Japanese minimalism blends right in with Santorini's iconic whitewashed aesthetic, with natural curves and tones studded with tropical palm trees and pool villas.

Rooms start at around €600 per night.

6. Italy: Vista Palazzo, Verona, for rooftop views

This boutique hotel takes over a 19th century mansion with 13 meticulously designed suites and three bedrooms.

Oozing Italian charm, its rooftop bar offers views across medieval rooftops to the rolling hills of Valpolicella, framed by fluttering white drapes. Cool evenings are best spent huddled in the library or luxuriating in the Turkish bath.

Room prices start from around €565 per night.

5. Greece: Cali, Mykonos, for eco credentials

Cali, Mykonos, overlooks the Aegean. Cali, Mykonos,

This discreet collection of 40 villa suites sits between two mountains overlooking the Aegean - and the hotel’s own private beach. Bask in the salt water infinity pool as you take it all in.

The hotel's cascading structure follows the natural flow of the terrain, with local stone and marble throughout. It draws on the surrounding mountains for drinking water, its gardens for ingredients, and planted roof systems for insulation and purification.

Prices start at around €770 per night.

4. Scotland: Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh, for antique charm

Gleneagles Townhouse sits in the heart of Edinburgh. Gleneagles Townhouse, Edinburgh

An outpost of Auchterarder's iconic Gleneagles sporting and country estate, this urban retreat sits right in the heart of Edinburgh. Take in the city from the rooftop terrace or head to the restaurant for local, seasonal cuisine and an indulgent dessert trolley.

The rooms complement the traditional, listed building with antique furnishings and decorative bed curtains.

Room prices start from around €350 per night.

3. Italy: The Club House at Fontanelle Estate, Tuscany, for rolling vineyards

The Club House at Fontanelle Estate is surrounded by Tuscan vineyards. The Club House at Fontanelle Estate

This new and off the radar gem has just 15 understated and elegant rooms and suites. That doesn’t mean its facilities are modest: guests enjoy access to a wellness sanctuary, three restaurants, golf facilities and a beautiful outdoor pool.

Surrounded by Tuscan vineyards, this traditional country house is the ideal place to get away from it all.

Rooms start at around €910 per night.

2. Austria: Rosewood, Vienna, for Old Town grandeur

Rosewood Vienna is situated on Petersplatz. Rosewood Vienna

Housed in a ​grandly proportioned neoclassical building, Rosewood Vienna is ideally situated on Petersplatz, one of the most famous squares in Vienna’s Old Town.

The rooftop cocktail bar offers exceptional views of the city.

Room prices start at around €580 per night.

1. Italy: Passalacqua, Lake Como, for living the high life

Passalacqua, Lake Como, is the sister property of iconic the Grand Hotel Tremezzo. Passalacqua, Lake Como

Crowned as the World’s Best New Luxury Hotel 2022 by LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence, Passalacqua is the latest passion project for one of Italy’s best-known hotelier families - Paolo, Antonella and Valentina De Santis.

The sister property to Lake Como’s iconic Grand Hotel Tremezzo, it lives up to its pedigree with opulent 24 suites, including the largest on the lake, where Bellini once played his piano.

Prices start at around €850 per night.

Discover more of the world's most extravagant stays at LTI – Luxury Travel Intelligence, a members-only organisation providing insights for luxury travellers.