By Lauren Crosby Medlicott

The list of the World’s 50 Best Hotels has been revealed, awarding hotels on six continents for their exceptional, industry-defining properties.

As summer holidays come to an end, 50 Best has compiled its list of the World’s 50 Best Hotels in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

It could be one to keep in mind when planning your next luxurious getaway.

Twenty-one of the award-winning properties hailed from Europe. Passalacqua, a luxury 18th-century villa overlooking Lake Como in Italy, was named the best hotel in the world this year.

The ranking is put together from votes from 580 international well-travelled experts within the hotel and travel industry, with a 50/50 gender balance.

Nearly half of the award-winning properties are in Europe

London solidified its reputation as a global travel hub with four hotels - Claridge’s (16th), The Connaught (22nd), NoMad London (46th), and the Savoy (47th) - making the list.

Two other UK hotels were also winners. Gleneagles in Scotland ranked 32nd after also taking the Art of Hospitality Award - a special recognition for excellent restaurant and dining experiences.

Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland came 32nd in the ranking. Gleneagles

The Newt in Somerset came in at 37, being given the additional Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award, a reward reserved for hotels on the list that fit all the criteria of a boutique property.

Six of the award-winning hotels are based in France, with four of those in Paris: Le Bristol (29th), La Réserve (31st), Cheval Blanc (34th) and Hôtel de Crillon (50th).

The other award-winning European hotels that round out the list are located in Athens, Madrid, and Italy.

Italy is home to the best hotel in the world for 2023

The award for Best Hotel in the World 2023 went to Passalacqua in Lake Como, Italy.

The hotel’s 24 rooms are spread out over three buildings on seven acres of perfectly manicured terraced gardens full of olive groves, mimosa, roses and magnolia.

The terrace at the number 1 ranking hotel on the list. Passalacqua

Inside the 18th-century villa, previously owned by composer Vincenzo Bellini, Italian craftsmanship abounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Original frescoes and ceiling carvings are further embellished with gilded mirrors. Passalacqua

Original frescoes and ceiling carvings are further embellished with gilded mirrors, 19th-century portraits, lacquered antique tables and Murano chandeliers.

The food is a simple and relaxed affair, with guests often found wandering into the kitchen for a chat with the chef as if it were their private home.

“Huge congratulations to Passalacqua for the achievement of making it to No.1, just two years after opening,” Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, commented.

A Hong Kong hotel secures second place

The towering Rosewood Hong Kong, set in the city’s Victoria Dockside arts and design district with stunning views of the harbour, placed second on the list.

The 65-storey, 413-room hotel includes 11 restaurants, a spa, swimming pool, and fitness centre, and is decorated throughout with modern, understated opulence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The view from Rosewood Hong Kong, second on the top 50 list. Rosewood Hong Kong

Asia is home to another 17 properties that were nominated for the World’s Best Hotels 2023, with Four Seasons Bangkok, The Upper House in Hong Kong, and Aman Tokyo also placing on the list.