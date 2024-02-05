By Euronews Travel

When, where and what disruption you can expect.

Strikes are a regular occurrence in Europe, as employees withhold their labour to fight for better pay and conditions.

Walkouts are sometimes planned months ahead but others are announced last minute, showing that it always pays to check before you travel.

Luckily, we have gathered all of the strike information together below.

Read on to find out where and when are walkouts taking place.

If your flight or train is cancelled or delayed, you will be entitled to a new ticket or compensation. Read our guide for the full details.

UK: Train drivers call rolling strike

Members of the Aslef union have called a rolling schedule of one-day strikes and an overtime ban between 30 January and 5 February.

The walkouts will impact different operators on different days, including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Trains, GTR, LNER, Southeastern, SWR and TransPennine Trains.

Train drivers are in a long-running dispute over pay, which they say has not increased in five years.

London Overground strikes will also take place on 19-20 February and 4-5 March, union RMT has announced.

Germany: Lufthansa strike to hit major airports

Germany is bracing for yet more travel chaos on 7****February as union Verdi has called for Lufthansa's ground staff to walk off the job.

The strike is set to cause flight cancellations and and delays at major airports including Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Berlin and Düsseldorf. It will run for 27 hours from 4am on Wednesday.

France: Seven-month strike notice could hit Paris Olympics

Disruption is expected on the Ile-de-France bus and metro network as CGT-RATP has announced a seven month strike notice from 5 February to 9 September.

Workers at the state owned public transport company say they are walking out over pay. Strikes could hit during the Paris 2024 Olympics if a deal is not reached.

