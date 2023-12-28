Yellow weather warnings have been issued for several parts of the UK on Wednesday with wintry conditions forecast.

Travellers in the UK are being warned of hazardous driving conditions and disruptions to rail and air transport as Storm Gerrit batters the country.

Several flights were cancelled due to strong winds, and train passengers have been told to avoid travelling in some areas.

The Met Office has cautioned of strong winds, heavy snow and rain in Scotland, heavy rain across northern England and most of Wales, and strong winds along the entire south coast of England.

Greater Manchester was hit by a 'localised tornado' on Wednesday night with roofs ripped off houses in Stalybridge.

Weather models suggest more adverse conditions will be hitting the UK on New Year's Eve.

Here is the latest on the travel disruption affecting the UK.

Flights cancelled as storm hits UK

British Airways cancelled 18 domestic flights on Wednesday due to the blustery conditions.

The services affected were return trips between Heathrow and Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Jersey and Manchester.

Eight European services were also axed to and from Barcelona, Berlin, Madrid and Paris CDG.

“As a result of air-traffic control restrictions put in place because of Storm Gerrit, we have had to make some adjustments to our schedule today,” a spokesperson for British Airways said.

“We have apologised to our customers for any disruption to their travel plans and our teams are working hard to get them on their way as quickly as possible.”

Passengers can request to be rebooked on the closest available alternative flight.

Travellers heading to UK airports on Thursday are advised to check the status of the their flight before leaving.

Train travel disrupted by Storm Gerrit

Rail travel was severely affected by the adverse conditions on Wednesday and travellers are still urged to check on train company websites for updates.

The rail line between London St Pancras International and Luton was closed on Wednesday due to signalling problems.

Passengers on Thameslink services - which run between Bedford, Luton, central London, Surrey and Sussex - were advised not to travel between Bedford and London Bridge.

The disruption comes as the line sees one of the busiest periods of the year with holidaymakers travelling between the capital and Luton Airport.

Further north, the West Coast line was blocked between Carlisle and Lockerbie due to flooding.

“Delays are expected on our Scotland route and services will be subject to late starts,” Avanti West Coast posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Services between Edinburgh and Birmingham and between Glasgow and Manchester Airport have also been cancelled.

ScotRail has axed all trains between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh until January 3 due to Highland flooding.

Speed restrictions have been announced for nine other routes, including Edinburgh and Inverness, Aberdeen and Inverness, Edinburgh and Perth and Edinburgh and Dundee.

Ferry services cancelled in the UK

Ferry services between Southampton and Cowes on the Isle of Wight were also affected by Storm Gerrit.

Operator Red Funnel warned customers to expect cancellations due to strong winds.

Hovercraft services between Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight were also suspended.

At Dover, port authorities are warning of delays of around 120 minutes.

UK road disruption and warning to drivers

Drivers are still being warned to exercise caution as weather conditions have seen speed restrictions brought in.

This morning, the Environment Agency issued 22 flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected - and 146 flood alerts for England.

The Severn Bridge on the M48 was closed on Wednesday due to windy conditions, with traffic diverted to the Prince of Wales bridge on the M4.