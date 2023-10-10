By Euronews Travel with Reuters

When, where and what disruption you can expect.

Strikes are a regular occurrence in Europe, as employees withhold their labour to fight for better pay and conditions.

Walkouts are sometimes planned months ahead but others are announced last minute, showing that it always pays to check before you travel.

Luckily, we have gathered all of the strike information together below.

Read on to find out where and when are walkouts taking place.

If your flight or train is cancelled or delayed, you will be entitled to a new ticket or compensation. Read our guide for the full details.

France: Flights cancelled from Paris and Marseille

France’s civil aviation authority has told airlines to cancel flights at airports in Paris and Marseille on Friday 13 October, as part of a broader union push for wage increases.

Around 40 per cent of flights in and out of Paris Orly will be cancelled, 25 per cent in and out of Marseille-Provence airport and 15 per cent in and out of Paris Beauvais.

Airlines tend to protect long-haul flights in these situations, so short-haul journeys are more likely to take the hit. But anyone with a trip booked between 12 October evening and 14 October morning is advised to check with their airline.

Cancellations are also likely on the railways and Metro on Friday, as the relevant unions have voiced their support for the strike.

A full strike timetable is expected from SNCF and Paris public transport network by Thursday afternoon to help people plan.

Plus Paris transport strikes threatened over Rugby World Cup

Paris Metro workers have threatened strike action during the Rugby World Cup, which runs until 28 October at Stade de France, Saint-Denis.

While train drivers will receive a bonus in recognition of the additional services they must run during the event, station staff have not been offered additional pay.

Members of trade union FO-RATP, which represents public transport workers in Paris, have threatened to walk out over the issue. Negotiations are currently ongoing.

England: Baggage staff announce Heathrow strike

Baggage carousel workers at London's Heathrow Airport have announced that they will strike over 13 separate days in October.

The Heathrow strike dates will be from 6-9 October and 20-30 October. The second round of walkouts will impact the busy autumn half-term travel period.

Staff will walk out between 5:30 pm on 6 October and 6 am on 9 October, and 5:30 am on 20 October and 6 am on 30 October.

Members of the Unite union employed by Vanderlande Industries are walking out over below-inflation pay offers.

Spain: Security staff announce airport strike in Alicante

Private security staff at Alicante-Elche airport have announced strikes later this month over working conditions and pay.

Ilunion Seguridad employees will strike on 6-15, 17, 20-22, 24, 27-29 and 31 October; 1-5, 7, 10-12, 14, 17-19, 21, 24-26 and 28 November; 1-10, 12, 15-17, 19 and 22-31 December; and 1-14 January.

