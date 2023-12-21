Unexpected industrial action by Eurotunnel staff has led to Eurostar trains being cancelled this afternoon.

A last minute Eurostar strike has ruined Christmas travel plans for Brits with tickets booked this afternoon.

All trains to London have been cancelled and passengers have been advised not to travel.

The surprise walkout began at 12pm, forcing the train operator to cancel all trains to and from London until at least 6pm.

If you have a journey planned during this time, Eurostar says it will contact you directly and advises rescheduling your plans.

LeShuttle services have also been suspended as the walkout involves Eurotunnel workers who are striking over bonus pay.

Passengers say Eurostar has 'ruined Christmas'

Some passengers reported being stuck outside the Channel Tunnel after beginning their journeys, while others have had their trains rerouted back to Paris.

One frustrated passenger tweeted, “Eurostar you’ve just ruined my Christmas, it should have been my first Christmas with my girlfriend, you have ruined everything!”

Another said, “Families devastated here at London St. Pancrass International. I'm not using Eurostar ever again.”

When will Eurostar trains resume?

Eurostar initially said the unexpected industrial action by Eurotunnel staff would prevent services from proceeding through the Channel Tunnel until “mid afternoon at the earliest''. It confirmed that trains held en route will return to their starting point as they are now cancelled.

It has since updated that trains scheduled until 6pm have now been cancelled.

All customers with travel booked for today are advised to postpone using the 'manage booking' link on Eurostar’s website.

It is unclear whether the disruption will continue tomorrow. Stay tuned to Eurostar's X account or website for updates.