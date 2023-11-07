By Euronews

The global travel and tourism industry faces new challenges as it gathers at the annual World Travel Market trade event in London.

Extreme weather events, high interest and geopolitical uncertainty are just some of the new headwinds facing the travel industry today.

They're just a few of the hot topics at this week's World Travel Market trasde event, where Industry leaders and the public gather.

Package holidays and luxury are booming

But the challenges aren't stopping travellers from taking trips and holidays, despite the cost of living crisis.

"People are looking for some more package holidays. They're looking for some cheaper destinations. But at the same time, we're seeing luxury travel absolutely booming. So there's something for everyone," says Dave Goodger, Managing Director, EMEA, Tourism Economics.

Greece recovers after wildfires

Destinations from around the world have stands at the conference to promote their countries or regions. Travel companies are also in attendance, as well as industry experts who take part in panel discussions.

Dimitris Frangakis, Secretary General of the Greek National Tourism Organisation, spoke to Euronews following the country's devastating summer of wildfires.

"I'm optimistic, as we have a plan for adapting our economy, our society, our environment and of course our tourism in climate change issues. I think we're going to manage to not affect tourism too much."

How are destinations thinking about overtourism?

Anna Kekelia from Georgia's National Tourism Administration says they are thinking ahead when it comes to combatting overtourism.

She says they want "quality over quantity" when it comes to visitors. They're also building resorts where cars will be banned, providing benefits for the environment as well as local residents and tourists.