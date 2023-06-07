By Euronews Travel with AP

A new study found that surfers, paddle boarders and swimmers peacefully coexisted with these marine animals more often than they thought.

If your biggest fear when you go to the beach is seeing a shark coming through the water towards you, this study could change your mind.

Researchers at California State University, Long Beach-based Shark Lab used drones to study juvenile white sharks along the Southern California coastline. They wanted to find out how close they swim to humans in the water.

Turns out, it's pretty close. Almost within the bite radius.

Still, it's safe. There were no reported shark bites in any of the 26 beaches surveyed between January 2019 and March 2021, according to the Shark Lab.

How often did sharks swim by people?

The juvenile white sharks mostly grouped together in two locations — in southern Santa Barbara County and central San Diego County — the researchers discovered through roughly 1,500 drone flights over the two years. Adult white sharks are generally solitary animals.

In those two spots, the juvenile sharks swam near humans on 97 per cent of the days surveyed, the researchers wrote in a paper published Friday. The sharks often swam within 45 meters of the wave breaks — closest to surfers and stand-up paddle boarders.

Researchers at CSULB Shark Lab, used drones to study juvenile white sharks and how close they swim to humans in the water. Carlos Gauna/CSULB Shark Lab via AP

"Most of the time water users didn't even know the sharks were there, but we could easily see them from the air," said Patrick Rex, a Cal State Long Beach graduate student who led the study.

Should you be worried about sharks being so close?

The researchers confirmed that surfers, swimmers and sharks can coexist peacefully but "we never expected to see so many encounters every day with no incidents" of bites, said Chris Lowe, a marine biology professor and the Shark Lab's director.

This drone shot shows an aggregation site of juvenile white sharks swimming along the Southern California coastline. Patrick Rex/CSULB Shark Lab via AP

"It's not just about sharks, it's about people," Lowe said.

"This study may change people's perception of the risk sharks pose to people that share the ocean with them."

So just keep swimming.