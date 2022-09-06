Lufthansa pilots have threatened to strike again this Wednesday and Thursday over pay.

It would be the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout Friday that led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

A union representing pilots at the German carrier says the two-day strike will go ahead unless the company makes a “serious” offer in talks over pay increases. It will affect both passenger and cargo services.

Why are Lufthansa pilots striking?

The Vereinigung Cockpit union has called for a 5.5 per cent raise for its members this year and an 8.2 per cent increase in line with inflation in 2023. Pilots are also seeking a new pay and holiday structure.

The airline says those measures would increase its staffing costs by about 40 per cent, or around €900 million over two years. It has instead offered a one-off increase of €900, amounting to a 5 per cent increase for senior pilots and an 18 per cent increase for those starting the profession.

Strong unions have traditionally ensured good conditions for workers in Germany, using strikes to press their demands in labour disputes.