Lebanon is anticipating hundreds of thousands of ex-pats and tourists to visit the country this summer. Their imminent arrival will bring a much-needed cash injection to a country previously tormented by an economic and financial crisis.

The Mediterranean nation, known for its vibrant nightlife, beaches, mountain resorts, and cuisine, is preparing for anywhere between 10,000 to 12,000 travellers a day, according to Lebanese Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar.

He adds that hotels and many guest houses are fully booked for the next three months.

The country has a large diaspora who are expected to visit family this summer - despite chronic electricity cuts and political and financial instability.

Many Lebanese people have left in the past couple years after the economic crisis started. The crisis was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and a massive blast at Beirut’s port in August 2020.

How are businesses preparing for the influx of travellers?

Business owners are hoping to boost their hard-hit fortunes.

"We believe that this year will be among the best years for the country. All of us in this sector are making big investments and we believe in the security and stability levels, and we believe that everyone will come to the country,” says Claude Taber, the owner of Rocca Marina Beach.

“Everyone is coming to Lebanon because there is nothing nicer than Lebanon's nature. Everyone knows this."

Rita Dekess, marketing and communications director at The Village, a community of restaurants and bars in Lebanon, says all 20 of their outlets are open.

“We also have about 3,000 frequent customers who come on Saturdays and Sundays. About 2,000 customers come during the week. And all of this is because the restaurants offer excellent quality service and entertainment at very reasonable prices,” she says.

Watch the video above to see how Lebanon is preparing for the surge of visitors this summer.