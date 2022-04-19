Cyprus removed most of its COVID-19 travel restrictions on Monday, 18 April.

The Mediterranean island joins a growing list of EU countries now easing or scrapping entry rules introduced during the pandemic.

A favourite with British holidaymakers due to its world-renowned beaches and blue skies, the island’s tourism sector has suffered huge losses over the past two years.

That looks set to change this summer, as pre-departure and post-arrival tests are no longer required of vaccinated or recovered visitors to Cyprus.

Tourism directly accounts for around 13 per cent of the country’s GDP, and with the significant loss of Russian and Ukrainian tourists this year, it is looking to strengthen links to other countries.

In full, here’s how Cyprus’s COVID rules have changed this month.

What entry rules changed in Cyprus from 18 April?

Since closing its borders just over two years ago, Cyprus has almost fully reopened to tourists and visitors - just in time for summer.

The country’s traffic light system of red, green and grey lists for different nations has been removed, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works confirmed.

And travellers are no longer required to complete the Cyprus Flight Pass form.

Restaurants in Cyprus have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. Canva

Can unvaccinated tourists enter Cyprus?

The rules still vary for the vaccinated and unvaccinated, however. If you’re fully jabbed - which Cyprus counts as being no more than nine months on from your second dose, or anytime after a third booster shot - you can enter without the need for COVID tests.

Unvaccinated travellers are required to present a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test, no older than 24 hours, or PCR test result, no older than 72 hours. But if you have recently recovered from the virus - between seven to 180 days after testing positive - no tests are needed.

Authorities in Cyrus have also clarified that children under the age of 12 are exempt from all COVID-19 checks.

Where do you still need the ‘SafePass’ in Cyprus?

Cyprus has also recently eased its domestic COVID rules. An outdoor face mask mandate was scrapped on 11 April.

But face masks are still compulsory in all indoor settings for those aged six and above.

The ‘SafePass’, previously used to check in to large venues like shopping centres, museums and festivals, is now used in a smaller number of settings. Bars and restaurants still require the pass - showing proof of vaccination or recovery - as well as those entering healthcare spaces.

You can find out more information about Cyprus’s new travel rules on the Visit Cyprus site.