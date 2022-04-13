There are few destinations with a colour palette as distinctive as Greece, with its azure seas, blue-domed churches and cloudless skies offset by white beaches and sun-bleached ruins.

A perennial favourite of European holidaymakers, the destination will entice millions of travellers back in 2022. In fact, Greece’s tourism sector has already got off to a flying start over the Easter holiday (minus some delays at UK airports).

“Tourism is the steam engine of the Greek economy,” minister Vassilis Kikilias said in a recent interview, adding that the country is ready for a busy year.

With hundreds of islands - from the black volcanic sands of Santorini, to the white coves of Zakynthos - there’s a coastline for everyone. But what are the COVID rules you need to know before you set sail?

What are Greece’s entry rules?

EU visitors can enter Greece with an EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) showing they have been vaccinated against the virus.

Vaccinated travellers from outside the EU, including the UK, US, Australia and Canada, also no longer need to show proof of a negative COVID test to enter Greece.

A vaccination certificate is all that is required for the double-jabbed, and must be no older than nine months to stay valid. After this point, a booster vaccine is needed for test-free entry.

All unvaccinated visitors must take a test to prove they don’t have the virus. This can be either a PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, or a rapid antigen test taken within 24 hours. Alternatively, you can show a recovery certificate. The time frame for this is 14 days after the day of the first positive COVID test (PCR or rapid antigen), valid for 180 days.

Greece got rid of mandatory passenger locator forms in March, but simplified PLFs are still in use to enable travellers to generate QR codes for their test results, if needed. You can download the forms from the Visit Greece app.

What are the COVID rules in Greece?

Once you’ve arrived in Greece, there are still a few COVID rules to abide by. Face masks are no longer required outside, but are still mandatory in all inside spaces.

Some indoor areas take this further; in supermarkets and on public transport, people are asked to wear two masks (one of which must be surgical) or one FFP2/N95 covering.

A vaccine certificate is also required to enter most public spaces such as shops, restaurants and museums. Your passport may be needed to back this up, the UK Foreign Office advises.

As local restrictions can vary, it’s worth checking the COVID rates for different parts of Greece here.