If brands send you freebies and your TikTok views are in the millions, then this influencer opportunity might be for you.

Fintech startup Willa is offering 12 lucky influencers a free flight to Coachella Festival this April, complete with IV drips and a detox juice bar.

The invoice processing company, which markets itself to content creators, is chartering a jet to the weekend-long festival and is open to applications until 8 April.

So if your Insta feed is more glamorous than an Oscars after party, should you apply?

Champagne breakfasts to IV drips

Champagne breakfast Canva

The 12 chosen creatives will each receive a free flight aboard the chartered aircraft, complete with pre and post flight goodies.

According to Willa Air’s website, these include a pre-flight champagne breakfast in Willa’s influencer lounge along with ‘adaptogenic beverages’. If you don’t speak wellness influencer, that means drinks with plant extracts that are purported to have health benefits.

After a luxury car transfer to the airport, the lucky 12 will then enjoy a private jet flight complete with inflight entertainment and plenty of time to create some exclusive content. Though whether this will include any Insta stories about the environmental impact of chartering private jets remains to be seen.

But if flying for just over an hour from Los Angeles’ Van Nuys Airport to Coachella proves too stressful, they’ll be able to unwind and relax in the post-flight lounge, which comes equipped with IV drips, a detox juice bar, massages and brunch.

Who can apply for the free flight?

A group of people take selfies Canva

Technically, any US social media creative over the age of 18 can apply, but as with anything free, there are a few catches.

Willa’s website states that to improve your chances of bagging a spot, you should create a Willa account and start submitting invoices as soon as possible. The more invoices you’re able to send in, the higher your application will rank.

And with just a few days left to apply, only top flight influencers are likely to have the means to rank highly.

Applicants must have already secured their own ticket to Coachella Festival too, as this isn’t provided by Willa.

If you miss out on this trip though, it’s not the only chance you’ll get. Willa is planning another flight to New York Fashion Week in September, so you’ve got plenty of time to increase your following and apply again.

Though if you're an environmental influencer, consider flying commercial instead.