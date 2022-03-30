Travel to Italy is due to get even easier from 1 April, as the country drops its COVID-19 'state of emergency' and eliminates all restrictions.

After more than two years of limitations in place, Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced in a recently published report that the aim is to"reopen everything as quickly as possible".

Masks will reportedly no longer be required in indoor venues or on public transport from 1 May.

Draghi confirmed that the use of the 'green pass' health certificate will be scaled back and the need to present proof of vaccination status at many venues will also be steadily removed.

The non-essential travel ban for visitors from outside the EU has also been scrapped, meaning non-EU visitors are now subject to the same rules as EU travellers and can visit Italy for a holiday.

What are Italy's travel rules?

Fully vaccinated travellers (those who have received one or two doses within the past nine months or those who have received a booster shot) from any country are no longer required to supply a negative COVID test to enter Italy.

That means if you're fully jabbed, you can present either proof of vaccination status of a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 within the past six months.

Unvaccinated visitors can also enter Italy and are no longer required to quarantine (previously they had to quarantine for five days). But they will need to produce proof of recovery from COVID within the last 180 days or a negative COVID test.

Regardless of vaccination status, all passengers must fill in a Passenger Locator Form, which can be found here. If they do not, they will have to quarantine for five days on arrival.

Passengers flying to or from Italy must also wear an FFP2 mask at all times while on board.

The 'Super Green Pass' explained

Until the rules relax in April, both Italian residents and visitors over the age of 12 must carry a ‘Super Green Pass’ to access most indoor places.

The pass shows proof of vaccination (currently deemed to be two doses) or recovery from the virus within the last six months.

Montepulciano, Italy Canva

Required in cinemas, theatres and stadiums, the Super Green Pass cannot be obtained with a negative COVID test result, meaning that it excludes people who are unvaccinated.

You also need it to be able to dine in restaurants, both indoors and outdoors, as well as to be allowed into hotels, ski lifts, museums, archaeological sites, gyms and swimming pools.

The Italian government has made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory to police starting from December 15. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo

The Super Green Pass is required on all forms of public transport.

It is also required on all forms of public transport - local, regional and national - including planes, trains, ships, buses, trams and subways.

How do I obtain a Super Green Pass?

For those in the EU, you can use your EU Digital COVID Certificate issued by your home country instead of a Super Green Pass.

For Brits, Italy will accept the UK’s proof of COVID-19 recovery or vaccination record as equivalent to a Super Green Pass - as long as it is in the form of a QR code.

As a Brit, your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status. Instead you need to download the NHS App and get a QR code through this.

A woman has her COVID-19 'green pass' checked as ski resorts reopen in Bormio, Italian Alps. PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP or licensors

What's the easiest way to find out travel rules for Italy?

Italy's rules can change at short notice.

For the most up-to-date and reliable information, fill in this questionnaire from the Italian Foreign Ministry. It is in English and will give you the travel requirements based on your individual situation.

You can also check the Italian Health Ministry’s travel information page (in English).

Or you can call the Italian coronavirus information line.

From Italy: 1500 (toll-free number)

From abroad: +39 0232008345 or +39 0283905385