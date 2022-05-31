Italy will abolish all entry rules for international travellers from June 1.

At present, unvaccinated tourists need to take a test before visiting the country - but this rule will expire on May 31.

Italy’s Health Ministry have indicated that it “will not be extended,” marking the end of all entry restrictions on travellers.

Like many other European nations, the country has been steadily opening up over the past few months, dropping the requirement for arrivals to complete an EU digital passenger locator form (dPLF) on May 1st.

As per a reopening decree announced in March - when the country also ended its ‘state of emergency’ - Green Passes and Super Green Passes are no longer needed to enter venues.

A mask mandate is set to remain in force until at least 15 June. Though the EU-wide mask requirement on flights lifted in May, airports and airlines flying to and from Italy may require passengers to wear masks until that date.

What are Italy's travel rules?

Travellers will now be able to enter Italy without testing, regardless of whether or not they have been vaccinated.

Previously, non-vaccinated travellers had to produce proof of recovery from COVID within the last 180 days or a negative COVID test. Until May, they had to quarantine for five days.

Travellers are no longer required to fill in a Passenger Locator Form, regardless of vaccination status.

Passengers flying to or from Italy must also wear an FFP2 mask at all times while on board.

Venice, Italy Canva

Do I still need a Green Pass or Super Green Pass in Italy?

From 1 May, Italy dropped both the 'basic' and 'super' versions of its Green Pass - a digital certificate proving a person had been vaccinated or recovered from COVID - in almost all settings. This includes restaurants, bars and long-distance public transport.

You'll also no longer need it to enter cinemas, theatres, concerts, cultural centres, parties or discos.

The Super Green Pass will still remain in place, however, for those visiting hospitals and nursing homes.

Do I still have to wear a mask in Italy?

Despite plans to drop the mask mandate from 1 May, Italy has now extended its requirement to wear masks on public transport and in some indoor settings until 15 June.

Everyone over the age of five must wear a high-grade FFP2 mask on all forms of public transport, in cinemas, at indoor sporting events theatres, concerts, hospitals, schools and universities.

No other setting, including shops and workplaces, is included in the most recent announcement though it does still "strongly recommend" masks continue to be worn in all indoor public spaces.

Children under the age of six are exempt from all mask-wearing rules.

The Italian government has made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory to police starting from December 15. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo

What's the easiest way to find out travel rules for Italy?

For the most up-to-date and reliable information, fill in this questionnaire from the Italian Foreign Ministry. It is in English and will give you the travel requirements based on your individual situation.

You can also check the Italian Health Ministry’s travel information page (in English).

Or you can call the Italian coronavirus information line.

From Italy: 1500 (toll-free number)

From abroad: +39 0232008345 or +39 0283905385