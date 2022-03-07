These Ukrainian soldiers refuse to let war stop their wedding

Camouflage might not be conventional marriage attire, but for these Ukrainian soldiers, it was an unfortunate necessity on their wedding day.

In a makeshift ceremony conducted on Kyiv’s line of defence, Lesia Ivashchenko and Valerii Fylymonov tied the knot on Sunday - despite being bombarded by bombshells on all sides.

"I expected to have a very modest ceremony,” said Lesia, a military reservist who enlisted as soon as the invasion began.

“It was a surprise from my brothers in arms and our commanders that they decided to set up a proper ceremony for us. They did it to show that despite everything, we believe in our future and that life is going on.”

Lesia hadn't seen her fiance since the start of the fighting last month, but he was allowed to return home from the frontline in order to wed his bride.

"I'm happy that we are alive, that this day started, that my husband is alive, and that he is with me," continued Lesia.

“It is very sad that this happened to our country, but despite everything, I know we will win.”

Watch the video above to see the frontline wedding for yourself.