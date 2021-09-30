Looking for a cheap wedding option? Save your money and do it abroad

We all know a wedding can be an expensive affair. From venue hire to vol-au-vents, and dresses to decor, the costs can add up pretty quickly.

However, new research from Angelic Diamonds - a diamond wedding ring specialist - states that a ‘destination wedding’ (a wedding abroad) can actually help save on spending.

Why is it cheaper to get married abroad?

Firstly, weddings abroad can double up as a holiday for you, your family and friends. This not only adds to the memories, but potentially saves on another holiday abroad later in the year.

In locations like Thailand you can get hitched for as little as €1,700. In Russia, you’re looking at €2,500 and in Turkey, around €3,500.

Because weddings are usually booked so far in advance, cheaper flights are practically guaranteed too. If you find the right deal, flights can be cheaper than travelling domestically.

Which are the most popular countries to get married in?

Italy is one of the most popular wedding destinations globally. Its blend of historic architecture and scenic backdrops make it the ultimate romantic destination.

Other popular spots include Greece, Spain, Barbados and Mexico. Warm weather, sunny skies, blue waters and delicious food add to the appeal.

Where are the cheapest destinations to have a wedding?

According to the research by Angelic Diamonds, these are the cheapest destinations to get married in.

10. Germany

If you’re into your beer and bratwurst, why not tie the knot in Germany? The average cost of Germanic nuptials is around €13,000.

9. China

Getting married in China will cost couples approximately €9,300. Take your trip from kung fu to ‘I do’.

Hanging red lanterns in Shanghai Canva

8. Portugal

Pretty Portugal also makes the list, costing prospective life partners around €9,000.

7. Finland

In the market for some pretty incredible pictures and once-in-a-lifetime experiences? Finland is the ideal destination. Average prices start at €9,000.

6. Jamaica

If a beach wedding is more your thing, where better than Jamaica? Nowhere does sun, sand and sea like it, and a Jamaican wedding will cost you somewhere in the realms of €7,000.

Bridge to a beach in Jamaica Canva

5. Mexico

Long-standing marriage favourite Mexico is one of the most affordable destinations on the list, with the average matrimony costing €6,750.

Can you imagine getting married on a beach in Mexico? Canva

4. Sweden

Much like IKEA furniture, your Swedish wedding can be cheap, cheerful and (hopefully) built to last. Weddings in Sweden cost around €5,200.

3. Turkey

Turkey comes in third place, with ceremonies weighing in at €3,490.

2. Russia

In second place, be swept up in the magic of Russia. It’s especially enchanting for winter weddings, and will only put you €2,500 out of pocket.

Cathedral turrets in Moscow Canva

1. Thailand

The cheapest wedding destination on the list is Thailand. From its quiet coves to its hidden islands, this Southeast Asian escape comes in at just €1,700 for the happy couple.