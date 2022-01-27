Alpinist and high mountain guide Charles Dubouloz has become the first person to successfully make a solo winter ascent of the north face of the Grandes Jorasses, a mountain in the Mont Blanc region.

Duboulouz followed the notoriously perilous ‘Rolling Stones route’ and took six days and five nights to reach the summit.

“I don't know how I did it. I [thought I was] going to fall, really going to fall,” says Charles.

Over the course of the climb, temperatures dipped as low as -30C and according to Charles he lost his mobile phone somewhere enroute.

More about the Grandes Jorasses

Grandes Jorasses is a 4,208m mountain in the Mont Blanc massif.

Situated on the border of France and Italy, the north face, which Charles climbed, is in France. And along with the Eiger and the Matterhorn (both in Switzerland) is considered one of the ‘the trilogy’ of greatest north faces in the Alps.

The first free ascent (using ropes only for safety and not to aid progress) of this route was completed in April 2014 by Slovenian climbers Luka Lindic and Luka Krajnc

Watch the video above to see this stunning feat.