Showcasing a land of culture and colour: the Indian Pavilion at Dubai's World Expo

Copyright euronews - Credit: Dubai
By Jane Witherspoon
In this edition of Postcards we explore the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai. Consistently ranked as one of the most popular destinations in the world, India has a tourism industry that contributes 107 billion euros to its GDP.
This showcase at the World Expo presents the country as the next hub for growth and innovation, highlighting primary themes that include climate and biodiversity, space, urban and rural development, travel and connectivity and sustainability.