All over the world, Indian citizens celebrate Republic Day on January 26 with colourful parties, parades and dance performances.

India’s Republic Day marks the official date the independent republic of India was born in 1950 after finally cutting ties with almost 100 years of British rule.

One of the largest Indian diasporas can be found in the UAE, with almost 3.5 million Indian ex-pats, the community represent the UAE’s largest ethnic demographic, according to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. It constitutes around 30 per cent of the country’s population and 51 per cent of Dubai’s, where the greatest number of Indians reside.

The Indian community has played a major role in the economic development of the UAE and what distinguishes it from other expat groups there is not only its size but also the breadth of roles it serves across the workforce.

Indian Musicians in Dubai. Euronews

According to data from the Indian Embassy in the UAE, 65% of Indians belong to the blue-collar category, mostly employed in construction and agriculture, 20% are white-collar non-professionals, such as clerical staff, shop assistants and salesmen, and 15% are business professionals.

“The UAE hosts the single largest group of Indian nationals [outside of India]. Close to 3.3 million strong, a vibrant community, they are all deeply connected with their motherland they remember their time in India,” says Dr Amam Puri, the UAE’s Consulate General of India. “They're very patriotic, so they want to connect and celebrate, and, of course, once you're living abroad, your connection and your nostalgia with your country is far stronger.”

Yummy Dosa's Indian flag dosa Yummy Dosa

Raising India’s national flag is a key element of Republic Day celebrations. Loaded with meaning, the flag’s design was partly inspired by Mahatma Gandhi who suggested the chakra at its centre.

The flag could be seen all across Dubai on Republic Day. Dr Aman Puri kickstarted proceedings, raising the national flag at Expo 2020 Dubai and the Indian Pavilion was brought to life with music and dance performances by artists from India and Dubai honouring the many traditional Indian dance forms from Bharatnatyam and Ghoomar to Bhangra and Garba.

Crowds dressed in the colours of the Indian flag joined the celebrations. The flag was even faithfully replicated in food with special menus of tricolour biryani and tricolour paneer tikka widely available. Dubai’s China Bistro restaurant served limited edition tricolour dumplings, but perhaps the most intricate emulation of the flag was in Yummy Dosa’s tricolour dosa. The Mumbai street food purveyor – famous for its 99 varieties of dosa – mixed chilli, cheese and tomato on a dosa pancake to represent the colours of India’s beloved flag.