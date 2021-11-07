If you’ve always wondered if you’re a Carrie or more of a Charlotte, Samantha or Miranda, then you’ll want to see this Sex and the City AirBnB.

A recreation of Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic New York apartment will be available to book for just two nights this November.

Can I stay in Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment?

The Upper East Side brownstone apartment is complete with Carrie’s walk-in wardrobe, full of recognisable outfits from the series which guests are invited to try on.

Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress who portrayed Carrie for six seasons and two movies - with a new spinoff season due soon - will be the apartment’s virtual host, greeting guests at check-in. She’ll also provide that all-important narration, just like in the episodes.

"There are a lot of really special elements here for the fans who are lucky enough to get to book these stays,” says Liz DeBold Fusco of Airbnb.

“You can see a cordless phone similar to one that Carrie used to chat hours into the night with her friends. You can see her Carrie necklace sitting by her bedside, of course. You can even type away at Carrie's PowerBook"

Two one-night stays on the 12th & 13th November for up to two guests will be up for grabs.

Requests for the bookings begin Monday 8th November at 5pm (Central European Time) here.

Watch the video above to explore Carrie’s apartment.