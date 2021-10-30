Last weekend, hundreds of New York dogs and their owners took part in the 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.

After the parade was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, this year’s event attracted hundreds of spectators wanting to catch a glimpse of the best-dressed pooches in the Big Apple.

Here are some of this year’s best and most paw-culiar costumes:

Tasha Bella, a morkie, dressed as AOC at the Met Gala, poses during the 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, U.S., October 23, 2021. CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

Steve Sanders and his Great Dane Shadow, dressed as Maleficent, on stage at the the 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, U.S., October 23, 2021. CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

Seira Soraya, dresses as Cruella with her Pomeranians dressed as dalmations with at the 31st annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, U.S., October 23, 2021. CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

This quirky tradition started over 30 years ago as a fundraiser for a dog run, which organisers wanted to include in park renovations in the city’s Lower East Side.

Tompkins Square Park was not always the family (and dog) friendly place that it is today. In the 1980s, the park was synonymous with illegal drug activity and a sad reminder of the city’s increasing social problems as the park was home to a large, makeshift encampment for homeless New Yorkers.

When the city planned a large scale renovation of the park, local dog-owners volunteered and joined forces to raise money for the Tompkins Square Dog Run. Unsurprisingly, their most successful fundraising event was a Halloween Dog Parade.

A woman introduces her dog to the crowd and judges at the 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, U.S., October 23, 2021. CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

hundreds of New York dogs and their owners took part in the 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade

A group costume of characters from Tiger King is seen at the 31st annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, U.S., October 23, 2021. CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

Center, Tiffany Frasier, waits for a cab with friends after participating in the the 31st annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, U.S., October 23, 2021. CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

ZZ, a Maltipoo, enjoys a treat dressed as a space tourist at the 31st annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, U.S., October 23, 2021. CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

Dog dressed as the Phantom of the Opera at the the 31st Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade in New York, U.S., October 23, 2021. SOPA Images/ Karla Coté / SOPA Images

Dog costumes this year drew inspiration from many aspects of pop culture - from a broadway pup dressed as the Phantom of the Opera, to dogs dressed as the guards from the hit Netflix series, the Tiger King.

Have these photos inspired you to dress up your dog for Halloween this year?