Fans return to New York Comic Con in full force, for one of the world’s biggest dress-up parties.

After a virtual event was held last year due to the pandemic, attendees returned for an in-person celebration of comic book culture at New York’s Javits Center.

Couples dressed as Wanda Maximoff and Vision meet during New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 9, 2021. Charles Sykes/2021 Invision

A man in costume poses for a photograph at the 2021 New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

The events industry took a major blow in 2020, and only now are we seeing large-scale events taking place again.

The convention was held at the Javits Center, which also served as a temporary field hospital for several months at the height of the pandemic last year.

With smaller crowds and stricter safety protocols, attendees at this year’s New York Comic Con found creative ways to integrate face coverings into their costumes.

A man in costume attends the 2021 New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Attendees dressed as Batman and Robin take a break in a hallway during the 2021 New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Women in costume pose together at the 2021 New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

People put on costumes as they attend the 2021 New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

A self-proclaimed ‘geek fest’, Comic Con isn’t just a costume party. It’s full of one-of-a-kind merchandise and celebrity panels, featuring actors known for bringing comic book characters to life.

Featured guests at this year's event included John Cena, William Shatner, David Harbour and Hayden Christensen, as well as the cast and crew from Star Trek: Discovery.

People attend in costume the 2021 New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

People attend in costume the 2021 New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

A couple in costume pose together at the 2021 New York Comic Con at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 7, 2021. BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

According to organisers, this year about 150,000 fans attended the four-day event, compared to about 260,000 fans at the 2019 show.

In addition to the in-person convention, fans who were unable to attend this year were able to purchase digital tickets valid for all four days.