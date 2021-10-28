The 14 most Instagrammable ski resorts in Europe revealed

With winter holiday season just around the corner, it's safe to say we’ve definitely earned a mountain getaway this year.

Of course, it’s the abundance of snow and the thrill of flying down the slopes that make or break a skiing holiday. But why wouldn’t you want to make your followers jealous at the same time?

Whether it’s the idyllic chalets pressed against the backdrop of white peaks, or those home-made hot chocolates and heartwarming mountain delicacies, it’s impossible to take a bad photo at these stunning locations.

With the help of Altitude Ski School, the professional ski and snowboard school in Verbier, Switzerland, we bring you the European resorts guaranteed to set your feed on fire.

14. Zakopane, Poland: Sleigh rides and ski slopes

One of the most tagged ski resorts on Instagram is Zakapane. Sitting at the bottom of the rocky Tatra mountains, this resort is steeped in history but only started welcoming international tourists in the 1980s.

Often referred to as the ‘winter capital of Poland’, this beautiful resort has been tagged a massive 1,439,744 times on the social media platform.

Take a sleigh ride through the forest or zoom down the un-groomed pistes of Kasprowy Wierch if you fancy yourself as a bit of a daredevil.

Its stunning slopes are lit up at night so you can get the perfect snap late into the evening.

13. Zermatt, Switzerland: Breathtaking views and sheep selfies

As Europe’s highest ski resort, Zermatt attracts skiers and snowboarders from all over the world. This resort has been tagged 875,527 times by Instagram users and it’s no wonder why.

With 360km of pistes to explore, there are ski runs for all skillsets.

But if the winter sports and breathtaking scenery aren’t enough to take your mind off a pandemic, how about some sheep therapy?

According to Zermatt’s main tourist website, the president of Zermatt’s tourism, Paul-Marc Julen, opens up his sheep shed every Wednesday to visitors hoping to grab a selfie with some of Zermatt’s oldest residents, Blacknose sheep.

12. Courchevel, France: Ski runs for days

Snapped 400,853 times on Instagram, Courchevel is the birthplace of ‘ski-in, ski-out’ - the concept which revolutionised the modern ski resort.

It's all about designing the town so that you can ski right to the doors of the bars and hotels after a long day on the slopes.

Courchevel’s resort leaves skiers spoilt for choice, as it makes up part of the 600km of ski routes in Les 3 Valees.

11. Zugspitze, Germany: Glaciers and train rides

Float above the clouds on Germany’s highest mountain and feel the thrill of skiing on glacial snow. At an altitude of 2,000-2,700m, Zugspitze is open to skiers from mid-November until 1st May.

Take the scenic route up on the 90-year-old train or pass within a cm of the summit at 2,962m on the Zugspitze cable car.

However you make your way up, there’s something Instagram-worthy to see, 396,819 tags can’t be wrong.

10. Verbier, Switzerland: The “ski Mecca”

Since the 1960s, Verbier has been known as one of the more luxurious and expensive ski resorts in Europe,

After a “ski boom” in the 1960s, the resort got a name for itself as the “ski Mecca” and now welcomes upwards of 40,000 tourists every year .

If skiing isn’t your thing or you just want a break from the slopes, Verbier has some great museums and art galleries to visit, where you can learn more about the resort’s humble beginnings.

It’s no surprise that this beautiful spot on the Swiss Alps has racked up 364,471 tags on Instagram.

9. Val-d’Isere, France: Adrenaline-inducing runs and traditional bakeries

This scenic french resort is bound to challenge you with high altitude, glacial zones and super steep runs - which will make the drink in the Alpine Village bars all the more satisfying.

And, we’re told you can’t visit Val-d’Isere without sampling some of the local produce from one of the Chevallot bakeries, which have been there since the 1950s.

Val-d’Isere is perfect for the camera, so make sure to document your luxurious weekend away, as 324,602 people have tagged Val-d’Isere.

8. Val Gardena, Italy: Best of the Dolomites

Named Italy’s best ski resort in 2017, Val Gardena, which is located in the Dolomites, boasts over 1200km of pistes with a wide variety to keep everyone entertained.

With 306,126 tags on Instagram, this resort could be the perfect location for the family Christmas photo-shoot this year.

7. Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy: Slopes fit for an Olympian

If Italy and France are your favourite locations, you can head to the host of the 1965 Winter Games, Cortina d’Ampezzo, for stunning downhill runs on the Falzarego Pass.

This beautiful resort was tagged 295,238 times by Instagrammers snapping those picture-postcard snow-capped mountains.

It’s due to host the 2026 Winter Olympics along with Milan.

6. Lech, Austria: Powdered snow in abundance

With so much on offer to its visitors, it’s no wonder that Lech was awarded the “Best Ski Resort Worldwide” for 2020.

There is guaranteed snow from November to April, covering the resort’s 305 kilometres of ski runs and over 200 km of high Alpine powder runs.

This Austrian town has been snapped 249,882 times on Instagram.

5. Gstaad, Switzerland: Winter hikes and luxury escapes

If luxury is what you’re after, especially after such a stressful year, Gstaad, which was tagged 241,911 times, is the resort for you.

It offers winter hiking trails and beautiful slopes, as well as one of the few remaining glacier ski areas.

4. Jasna, Slovakia: Off-piste skiing and wellness

Jasna is the largest ski resort in Central Europe and has brilliant off-piste skiing routes. The resort offers plenty of wellness spas to ease your aching muscles after a full day on the slopes.

104,294 people have uploaded a picture of the ski resort to Instagram.

Make sure you snap some of those idyllic wooden chalet’s which sit amongst the backdrop of the snow-topped mountains!

3. St Anton, Austria: Bird’s eye views and movie scenes

Many of us know it as the resort where the film Chalet Girl is based. You can visit the very chalet that featured in the film, but unfortunately, Ed Westwick doesn’t really live there.

The historic resort has a huge choice of routes, so there’s plenty to challenge you no matter your skill level.

Make sure you take the cable car up to the Valluga peak, where you can enjoy lunch with panoramic views of the town from 2,811 m above.

2. Soelden, Austria: Soaring peaks and panoramic views

With 56,097 tags on Instagram, Soelden is Austria’s only ski area with three peaks rising above 3,000 m.

This offers tourists plenty of panoramic photo opportunities to wow their followers with.

1. Winterberg, Germany: Skiing after dark

If you like skiing after dark, then Winterberg is the resort for you.

Tagged 2,219 times on Instagram, the resort has floodlights on 14 of its pistes, offering apres ski activities throughout the week.

Winterberg has 22 lifts within a terrain suitable for beginner and intermediate levels.