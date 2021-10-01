An Argentinian winery has been selected as the best in the world for the third consecutive year. The World's Best Vineyards ranking chose the winery after assessing the view of almost 600 international experts.

The Zuccardi Valle de Uco winery, located in the province of Mendoza came top of the 2021 list. The list evaluates the facilities of the world’s wineries and the quality of their products, to choose the top 100 wine destinations in the world.

"We are very happy. It is an important recognition for us and also for the region, because it is a large international jury that rotates from year to year," Miguel Zuccardi, one of the vineyard's managers, tells AFP.

"This allows us to continue putting Mendoza, and the Uco Valley in particular, on the top of the wine world map," he adds.

The ranking, compiled annually by almost 600 global sommeliers, wine experts and luxury travel journalists, rates the best places to taste and learn about wine and grape cultivation, as well as the architecture of the wineries, their restaurants and hotels.

And with four other Latin American wineries among the top 10, the region is clearly the place to be if you’re looking to enjoy a world class drink (or two).

The 10 wineries that lead the global ranking published this week are:

*Zuccardi Valle de Uco (Argentina)

*Marqués de Riscal (Spain)

*Chateau Margaux (France)

*Bodega Garzón (Uruguay)

*Montes (Chile)

*Antinori nel Chianti Classico (Italy)

*Catena Zapata (Argentina)

*Viña VIK (Chile)

*González Byass-Bodegas Tío Pepe (Spain)

*Creation (South Africa).

Watch the video above to find out more.