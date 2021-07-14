These are the 5 countries offering COVID-19 vaccines to tourists

A number of destinations around the world are starting to offer tourists the COVID-19 vaccine.

Almost one billion people are now fully vaccinated globally but foreign governments are keen to use their supplies to treat the tourism wounds created by a difficult year for international travel.

Outside of Europe, many countries are going a step further than the provisions created by the EU Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC), which allows cross-continental travel following proof of vaccination and a negative test.

There are initiatives in place that include a jab in the price of your accommodation, free doses available by city landmarks, and more.

Here are five places that either plan to, or currently, offer COVID-19 vaccinations to tourists:

5. The United States of America

Times Square in New York City is now home to tourist-friendly mobile vaccination centers Canva

Some US cities are offering visitors the chance to get vaccinated using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab without an appointment. In fact, New York City has been offering doses through vaccination hubs at landmarks such as Times Square since May.

The state of Alaska has followed suit too, with the states’ Director of Public Health Heidi Hedberg confirming that visitors can receive a dose of either Pfizer or Moderna as they arrive into airports across the state.

Other states are making use of their surplus by offering vaccines to tourists in Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas.

4. The Maldives

The Maldives' visitor vaccination scheme is on track to be ready for the island's warmest month Canva

Tourism authorities have confirmed that once this island’s native population has been fully vaccinated they will roll out a “Visit, Vaccinate, Vacation” scheme that offers injections to those that haven’t received theirs yet.

The Maldives is usually a hub of rest and relaxation for millions of wealthy visitors year-round, and has managed to welcome over 400,000 people this year alone.

Though this scheme may not land in time for Europe’s summer period - the Maldives’ has just about vaccinated 41 per cent of its adult population - so it’ll certainly be ready in time for the warmest season in March and April next year.

3. United Arab Emirates

Tourists visiting Dubai's capital are eligible for a vaccine dose through the UAE's COVID app Canva

Tourists have been able to receive a dose of either Pfizer or Sinopharm in the Emirates’ capital, Abu Dhabi, since June.

Bookings can be made through the country’s COVID-19 app by entering passport information that validates your visitor status by linking it to your tourist visa.

2. Bali, Indonesia

Bali is the first destination in the world to offer a COVID-19 vaccine as part of a package holiday Canva

This ever-popular island getaway has gone to great lengths to encourage tourists back to its iconic beaches - Bali will soon be offering holiday packages that include a vaccine dose with your accomodation and travel.

Indonesia is currently in the thick of its highest number of COVID-19 cases to date, so a start date for this initiative lies in the hands of its President, Joko Widodo.

Visitors will be given a dose of either AstraZeneca or Sinopharm which is expected to be included in the price of their holiday.

1) Russia

Russian tourism ministers plan to charge over 1,000 euros for tourists to receive a dose of Sputnik V Canva

Russia is using its spare vaccine supplies as an opportunity to profit from tourists, charging between €1,200 and €2,200 for a dose of its Sputnik V injection.

This has amounted to some confusion for prospective tourists given that the country is not yet issuing visitor visas.

“The product is ready, but the issues of visa support and legal entry for foreigners wishing to receive the Russian vaccine are yet to be resolved,” says Andrei Ignatyev, President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry.