Forget working from home, working from hotels is the next big thing

Over the last year, millions of people across Europe (and beyond) have been working from home. At first it was a novelty but as time has gone on, many people have realised that although it’s nice not to have to commute, they miss time with their colleagues and need a change of scene.

It’s not always easy to get peace and privacy in at home, especially when you have children, and frequent video meetings mean you always have to keep your place tidy.

To help solve this problem (and to make extra revenue throughout the travel downturn) hotels have been turning their guest rooms into Covid-secure private offices for remote workers.

From luxury suites to cheap retreats

At the luxury end of the scale, having access to a day-use suite can cost a fortune.

For example, The Dorchester charges from €1400 for its 'Work Away' package, while a junior suite at the Bulgari costs €1590, but includes lunch and post-work drinks. You won’t be able to stay the night though.

At the lower end of the scale, for those cautious about using co-working spaces, hip European brand 25 Hours charges just €50 a day for its hotel room workspaces, while Accor’s “premium remote working experience” is available at 250 UK hotels and 70 in Northern Europe, as a single or five-day package.

In the US, MGM Resorts has rolled out a “Viva La Office” hotel working package for properties including the Bellagio and Aria, with rates from €85 per night (based on a five-night stay).

“These packages are designed to offer the best of both worlds," explains Atif Rafiq, president of commercial and growth for MGM Resorts.

"A safe, spacious work setting while still allowing guests to enjoy the amenities and experiences Las Vegas is known for through a single offering.”

Jenny Southan is editor and founder of travel trend forecasting agency Globetrender