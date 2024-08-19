The project could be key to Europe’s climate ambitions.

The first onshore Carbon Dioxide Removal project in the European Union was announced on Monday between carbon storage start-ups RepAir Carbon and C-Questra.

The partnership will see the bloc’s first onshore Direct Air Capture and Storage (DACS) in France and could help Europe achieve its climate ambitions by removing carbon from the atmosphere.

The Dutch carbon storage start-up C-Questra announced the partnership with the American carbon removal company RepAir Carbon, meaning carbon will be captured and stored.

Current DAC solutions consume a lot of energy and can emit more CO2 than they capture and cause prohibitive costs at scale.

These systems rely on solvents and sorbents that require regular replacement and introduce potential health and safety risks.

However, the solution by RepAir is to use no heat and only electricity, which reduces energy consumption by 70 per cent, according to the company.

Carbon storage also has safety risks. But the companies said it is safe as the carbon will be stored in underground geological formations, such as saline aquifers and there will be a comprehensive monitoring, reporting and verification (MRV) system by both companies to ensure the permanence, safety and integrity of the CO2 value chain that includes both capture and permanent storage.

As it is an onshore project, it is also cheaper as it eliminates costly offshore infrastructure. It is located near Paris in Grandpuits, in the Île-de-France region in north-central France, where C-Questra has applied for a permit to develop an onshore CO2 storage site.

The project’s goal is to remove 100,000 tons of CO2 per year by 2030, with the potential to scale up to megatons by 2035.

Southern Europe is aiming to develop the first commercial-scale CO2 storage hub as part of the Mediterranean Carbon Capture and Storage (CSS) Strategic Plan developed by France, Italy, and Greece. The project eliminates the need for expensive midstream and offshore infrastructure, streamlining the process and reducing costs.

This partnership follows another major project in Greece.

“This is setting a new standard for efficient, scalable carbon removal in Europe,” said Jean-Philippe Hiegel, head of strategy and growth at RepAir Carbon, in a press release.

“The combination of our technology, which uses just 0.6 MWh per ton of CO2 captured – compared to 2.5 MWh for most competitors, and C-Questra’s unique set of carbon storage expertise, addresses a key barrier to widespread DACS adoption.

“This is incredibly exciting given global decarbonisation needs,” he added.

There is another direct air capture and storage plant in Iceland, which was launched in 2021.