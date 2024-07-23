The robot, which will be deployed on Tesla production lines, has been in the works since 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elon Musk has said Tesla will produce “genuinely useful” humanoid robots to start working in its factories next year.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss made the claim on his social media platform on Monday, stating that the electric vehicle maker hoped to expand production and start offering the robots to other firms in 2026.

“Tesla will have genuinely useful humanoid robots in low production for Tesla internal use next year and, hopefully, high production for other companies in 2026,” Mr Musk said in his post on X.

Tesla first announced the idea for a humanoid robot in 2021 at an event and presented it with a human wearing a black helmet and white outfit walking robotically before breaking into dance.

At an event in 2022, Musk demonstrated a prototype of the robot that walked on stage and waved.

The humanoid robot, which is known as Optimus, is designed to be used in Tesla factories and on production lines. It weighs about 56 kg and is about 170 cm tall.

Musk has said his aim is for the robot to be mass-produced and cost less than $20,000 (€18,000) each.