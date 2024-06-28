EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Defunct Russian satellite breaks apart forcing ISS astronauts to react

ISS.
ISS. Copyright AP/Roscosmos State Space Corporation
Copyright AP/Roscosmos State Space Corporation
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Nearly 200 pieces of space junk from a Russian satellite forced seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station to briefly take shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seven were ordered to stop working and "shelter in their respective spacecraft" on Wednesday, according to a post from the ISS.

NASA Mission Control said the heightened threat might continue for another couple of days and continue to interrupt the astronauts' science research and other work.

Details on what caused the breakup of the Resurs-P1 Russian Earth observation satellite, which Russia declared non-operational in 2022, were not immediately available.

Large debris-generating events in orbit are rare but are becoming more worrying as space becomes crowded with satellite networks needed for everyday life on Earth.

The Russian space agency Roscosmos, which managed the satellite, did not respond to requests for comment nor mention the incident on its social media platforms.

The US Space Command, which is monitoring the debris swarm, stated that there is no immediate threat to other satellites.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Space exploration astronaut ISS satellite Space research