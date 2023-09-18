By Associated Press

The meeting took place in New York where the Turkish president is attending the UN General Assembly meeting.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on billionaire Elon Musk, the head of electric carmaker Tesla, to establish the company's seventh factory in Turkey during a meeting in New York, Erdogan’s office said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erdogan, who is in the US to attend the UN General Assembly, also discussed potential cooperation between Musk’s space exploration firm SpaceX and Turkey’s space programme, the Turkish president's office said.

The statement said Erdogan told Musk that Turkey would welcome cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) and Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service.

Musk said SpaceX wanted to secure the necessary license to offer Starlink in Turkey.

Images of the meeting showed Musk holding one of his sons as he talked to Erdogan.

Turkey's Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, who attended the meeting, said Musk described Turkey as "among the most important candidates for Tesla investment".

He added that Musk and Erdogan also discussed Turkey’s armed aerial drone programme.