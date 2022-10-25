WhatsApp was slowly coming back online around 11 CET on Tuesday, with some users in India, Asia and the United Kingdom saying they were able to send and receive some messages and videos again.

Earlier in the morning, starting around 9 am CET, people around the world had been reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular messaging app.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," said a spokesperson for Meta, WhatsApp's parent company.

A message was showing for many users at the top of the app, saying it was "connecting" to the server, but then failing to do so.

Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, said more than 65,000 reports of problems had been submitted by 09:30 am CET in the UK alone, nearly 10,000 in France, and more than 25,000 in India.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

#whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, with more than 70,000 tweets and hundreds of memes flooding the internet.

Whatsapp has become a critical means of communication for households and businesses.

When the app had an hours-long outage last October, it hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil, before traders switched to alternative platforms such as Telegram.

This latest outage comes during the festive season in India - its biggest market by user count - when people use the platform even more than usual to send season's greetings.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the United States, where many people use it for everyday communication.