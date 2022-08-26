US biotech company Moderna announced on Friday that it was filing a lawsuit against pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and BioNTech for copying "the groundbreaking technology" behind its COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.

"Moderna believes that Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty infringes patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016 covering Moderna's foundational mRNA technology," the company said in a statement.

"This groundbreaking technology was critical to the development of Moderna's own mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax. Pfizer and BioNTech copied this technology, without Moderna's permission, to make Comirnaty".

This is a breaking news story. Our team is working to update it.