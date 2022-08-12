Stargazers' sights were craned towards the heavens on Thursday night for what marked the last of four supermoons this year.

The "Sturgeon Moon" reached its zenith in the early hours of Friday morning, having appeared bigger than normal with orange hues as it lit skies around the globe.

Occurring in August, the name originates from indigenous Americans as it occurs around the end of the summer and the beginning of harvest time when tribes in certain regions would catch sturgeon fish in large numbers.

What is a supermoon?

Supermoons occur when the Moon is full while coinciding with its "perigee," or the point when its orbit brings Earth's natural satellite closest to the planet.

For us on Earth, the Moon appears nearly a third brighter than normal and over a tenth bigger in size.

While technically only occurring for an instant, supermoons often appear full to the naked eye for several days.

A supermoon - also called a "Sturgeon Moon" - rises as a jetliner approaches John F Kennedy International airport, Thursday August 11, 2022, in New York. Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

The moon rises above the statue of the ancient Greek god Poseidon in Ancient Corinth near in Athens on August 11, 2022 Valerie Gache/AFP

The Sturgeon full moon rises above buildings in the Jornanian capital Amman, on August 11, 2022. Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP

A supermoon rises over a windmill in Oostzaan, Netherlands, Thursday, August 11, 2022. Peter Dejong/Associated Press

A supermoon rises behind Lisbon's Castelo neighborhood, Thursday, August 11, 2022. Armando Franca/Associated Press

The supermoon rises in the evening behind the dome of the Academy of Fine Arts with the angel "Fama" in Dresden, Germany, Thursday August 11, 2022. Robert Michael/dpa via AP

The supermoon rises behind a cross on the dome of a Maronites church St. Maron in Anthoupolis a suburb of Nicosia, Cyprus, August 11, 2022. Petros Karadjias/Associated Press

The supermoon rises behind The Shard and St Paul's cathedral, in London, Thursday, August 11, 2022. Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press

Previous supermoons this year have delighted astronomers and photographers alike, providing a staggering nighttime backdrop to some of the world's most familiar skylines and landmarks. Here's a look back at the supermoons that took place earlier this year:

Blood supermoon, May 15, 2022

The first was a lunar eclipse that coincided with a supermoon - the so-called super blood moon - in May, a rare event that saw a reddish shade on the surface of the Moon because the eclipse which took place at a time when the Moon was also at its closest to the Earth.

It was the first blood moon to occur in over a year.

The moon sets in the morning during a partial lunar eclipse behind the Frauenkirche and the dome of the Kunstakedmie in Dresden, Germany, Monday, May 16, 2022. Robert Michael/dpa via AP

'Strawberry Moon,' June 14, 2022

Referred to as the “Strawberry Moon” because it's the full moon at strawberry harvest time, this was the second supermoon of the year back in June.

Sometimes also called the "Rose Moon" or "Hot Moon," it's always in the same month as the longest day of the year, the summer solstice.

The Strawberry Supermoon rises in front of the Statue of Liberty in New York, late Tuesday, June 14, 2022. J. David Ake/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

'Buck Moon,' July 13, 2022

The penultimate supermoon of the year, the "Buck Moon" takes its name - much like the "Sturgeon Moon" - from Native Americans for the time when antlers would begin appearing on buck deers.

The Buck Moon rises over a windmill in Consuegra, Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

