In pictures: Stargazers enjoy super blood moon amid lunar eclipse

By Euronews
Stargazers in parts of Europe and elsewhere around the world have been enjoying the rare sight of a super blood moon.
On Monday, there was a lunar eclipse, which happens when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun.
It sees a shadow cast over the moon, turning it a shade of dark red.
The eclipse -- which was a full one for North and South America but a partial one for eastern Europe -- combined with a super moon. This is when the Earth is at its closest to the moon, meaning the latter appears larger.