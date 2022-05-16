Visit Euronews
This content is not available in your region
Next Series

In pictures: Stargazers enjoy super blood moon amid lunar eclipse

The moon is seen through clouds behind the radio telescope RT-70 in the village of Molochnoye, Crimea May 16, 2022
The moon is seen through clouds behind the radio telescope RT-70 in the village of Molochnoye, Crimea May 16, 2022   -   Copyright  Credit: Reuters
By Euronews

Stargazers in parts of Europe and elsewhere around the world have been enjoying the rare sight of a super blood moon.

On Monday, there was a lunar eclipse, which happens when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun.

It sees a shadow cast over the moon, turning it a shade of dark red. 

The eclipse -- which was a full one for North and South America but a partial one for eastern Europe -- combined with a super moon. This is when the Earth is at its closest to the moon, meaning the latter appears larger. 

Credit: Mucahid Yapici/AP
A full moon rises above the iconic Haghia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022.Credit: Mucahid Yapici/AP
Credit: AP Photo
A full moon rises above the historical city centre of Mardin, famous with its stone houses, in southeastern Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022Credit: AP Photo
Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu/Copyright @ Ringo Chiu Photography. All Rights Reserved.
A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu/Copyright @ Ringo Chiu Photography. All Rights Reserved.
Credit: AP Photo
The moon during an eclipse above the Salgo Castle as viewed from Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Monday, May 16, 2022Credit: AP Photo
Credit: AFP
The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Skopje, on May 16, 2022.Credit: AFP

You might also like