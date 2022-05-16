In pictures: Stargazers enjoy super blood moon amid lunar eclipse

Stargazers in parts of Europe and elsewhere around the world have been enjoying the rare sight of a super blood moon.

On Monday, there was a lunar eclipse, which happens when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun.

It sees a shadow cast over the moon, turning it a shade of dark red.

The eclipse -- which was a full one for North and South America but a partial one for eastern Europe -- combined with a super moon. This is when the Earth is at its closest to the moon, meaning the latter appears larger.

A full moon rises above the iconic Haghia Sophia in Istanbul, Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022. Credit: Mucahid Yapici/AP

A full moon rises above the historical city centre of Mardin, famous with its stone houses, in southeastern Turkey, early Monday, May 16, 2022 Credit: AP Photo

A lunar eclipse is seen behind a cyclist during the first blood moon of the year, in Irwindale, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022 Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu/Copyright @ Ringo Chiu Photography. All Rights Reserved.

The moon during an eclipse above the Salgo Castle as viewed from Salgotarjan, Hungary, early Monday, May 16, 2022 Credit: AP Photo