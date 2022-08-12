With the cost of living going up, is continuing up the ladder in your current job or changing career the best solution?

By Amanda Kavanagh

Whether it’s through the news or in your pocket, it’s difficult to escape the rise in inflation and the increase in the cost of living at the moment.

Energy and food prices continue to grow, and price pressures have broadened to other services and goods. According to The European Commission, June saw a new all-time high of 8.6 per cent inflation in the eurozone area, while inflation in the EU jumped from 7.8 per cent in March to 8.8 per cent in May.

Average inflation is projected to peak at historical highs in 2022, reaching "7.6 per cent in the euro area and 8.3 per cent in the EU, before easing into 2023 to 4.0 per cent and 4.6 per cent, respectively," according to its Summer 2022 Economic Forecast.

For European workers, this means that although inflation isn’t predicted to continue at such a drastic pace, further increases are ahead.

Across the world, employees are mobilising to unionise and strike, and citizens are organising to protest.

There’s no doubt that inflation is changing salary expectations, and for those in industries where movement and remote working is possible, many individuals are following the money.

A pay increase of 10 per cent, and upwards, is more possible by moving jobs.

Post-COVID rebound

Post-pandemic, there has been a rebound in cross-border job search, according to a report published in June by online jobs site Indeed’s Hiring Lab. The report states that European jobseekers are increasingly looking for work outside their home countries, both within and outside Europe.

Data from Indeed’s website has revealed that while cross-border searches by European jobseekers are still 10 per cent under their 2017-19 average, they are up substantially from the pandemic low of 32 per cent below that level.

When job hunting this year, it is vital that you remember to consider the cost of living in your search. If you have to relocate to a bigger city, you may need far more to keep up costs in housing, groceries, utilities, transport and healthcare and this can come in multiple forms. Look at salary, bonuses, allowances, benefits and a specific cost-of-living stipend or allowance, which are increasingly common.

Here are three hot jobs on offer right now.

Business System Analyst, Netflix

Netflix is hiring for a curious HRIS Business System Analyst to work within the Netflix People Technology team in Amsterdam. You will work with multiple internal business customers throughout the organisation, including global payroll, employee services, accounting, benefits, and stock administration.

Configuring business process definitions in Workday, developing and supporting integrations for data exchange, plus building and maintaining accounting workflows are all part of the gig.

You should have at least five years’ experience working with payroll systems, knowledge of Workday modules and global payroll domain and processes, experience working with third-party payroll integrations (PICOF/PECI), familiarity with Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) process, and will have good knowledge of software development lifecycles and QA processes.

Finance Ops Manager, Qonto

Founded in 2016, Qonto is a French banking unicorn now hiring a Finance Ops Manager for its Paris office. The successful candidate will join a team of 20 and will be in charge of projects and processes that make financial operations more efficient.

Defining, automating, developing, and documenting operational and financial processes is a big part of the role, as is supporting and leading financial transformation projects in Qonto and its subsidiary.

A minimum of two years' experience in project management is ideal, as is the ability to scope and break down a project into clear action plans. Excellent verbal and written communication skills are required, and so are teamwork, flexibility, and organisation skills.

Corporate Account Executive - Benelux, HubSpot

HubSpot is one of the world’s leading all-in-one inbound CRM platforms. It is hiring an Account Executive, based in Amsterdam, who will use inbound selling strategies to find new mid-size, enterprise, and corporate clients in Benelux.

Nurturing relationships is key to this role, as is working collaboratively with HubSpot’s marketing and tech departments when new products and features are released. Gaining an understanding of customer pain points and solutions is important to success and executives must consistently close new business at or above target.

Five years of closing sales experience is required, ideally in a high-growth, scale-up environment and you must be fluent in English and Dutch. The ability to communicate in French is an added bonus.

