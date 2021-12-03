School children at a private school in Gaza City are getting lessons from a hi-tech educational robot.

The locally-made machine, named “Mr Robot,” helps the children memorise lessons and teaches them about electric circuits at the city’s Al-Basma private school.

"The idea of introducing Mr Robot into the educational system was aimed at promoting the principle of innovation and keeping up to date with development in all areas within the educational system," Hassan al-Razi, the school’s science teacher, explained.

"Mr Robot, as his name suggests, is the teacher's assistant and not his replacement,” he added.

Local engineers say the robot is the "first of its kind" in the Palestinian enclave where electrical tools and components are "scarce," offering a valuable addition to the school's educational system.

While the students were a bit surprised at first with their new classmate, “it was like a dream come true for them” and they soon started interacting with him “as if they were friends,” All-Razi said.

For more on this story, watch the video in the media player above.