The Western Balkans: The Crossroads of Civilizations

If you could travel back in time which period would you like to see? The Bronze Age? Medieval times. Or perhaps you would rather stay in the present.

The Crossroads of Civilizations' routes, which cross Western Balkans countries, offer a multitude of different periods to enjoy.

Unlike other routes there, The Crossroads of Civilizations' ones are conceptual and based on the region’s identity.

They bring together history and heritage in five key narratives, so visitors and locals alike can take a more thorough and rewarding look at one of the world’s most diverse areas.

That’s the Balkans for you - a crossroad, or a meeting place, if you wish, where east meets the west and you can see it everywhere, even in our food Maja Hadziska Trendafilova Head of Programme Department, Regional Cooperation Council

'Where It All Started'

This route theme takes you back to the region's antique roots. It allows you to see and appreciate the traces left behind from the Bronze Age, the Greek, the Roman and the Byzantine periods.

The protective mountains that characterise this region have kept the remains of these ancient civilisations safe, bringing legend and history together to tell the story.

The sites on this route include Apollonia, Butrint and Antigonea in Albania, Daorson/Stolac in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Ulpiana in Kosovo, Doclea, Risan and Budva in Montenegro, Heraclea Lyncestis, Stobi and Kokino in The Republic of North Macedonia and Gamzigrad, Viminacium, Lustiniana Prima/Caričin Grad and Lepenski Vir in Serbia.

'Balkan Cultural Renaissance'

This route theme pays tribute to the medieval period in the Western Balkans.

Influenced by the Catholic and Orthodox Church, the region is also dotted with fortresses from when it found itself amongst the conflict when the Roman Empire split.

One of the Western Balkans many fortresses Euronews

The route is designated to show how these churches influenced the formation of the Medieval Slavic and Albanian states and their fall under the Ottoman Empire.

The sites on this route include Berat, Gjirokastra and Kruje in Albania, Jajce and Travnik in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Prizren, Vushtri/Vučitrn and Peja/Peć in Kosovo, Kotor, Bar and Svač in Montenegro, Ohrid and Skopje in the Republic of North Macedonia and Bač, Stari Ras and Smederevo in Serbia.

'Sultans Rumelia'

The Ottoman Empire also left its mark on the Western Balkans as it was in the region from the late 14th century until the early 20th century. This is highlighted in the 'Sultans Rumelia' that gives visitors an intimate perspective of Ottoman architecture and its influence on music, food and culture.

Modern Western Balkans cuisine Euronews

Its title, 'Sultans Rumelia' comes from Rumelia Elayet, the name given to the parts of this region held by the Ottoman Empire. The name Rumelia comes from the Turkish, lands of the Romans, meaning they took it from them.

'The Dream of Emperors'

Another must-see is The Dream of Emperors. It depicts the Western Balkans' Austro-Hungarian cultural heritage. The route gets its name from the fact that the region was for many emperors and empires a goal or dream and they wanted to conquest it. It was also considered vital for expansion.

The Hapsburg monarchy, a pre-cursor to the Austro-Hungarian empire, reached the shores of the rivers Sava and Danube by the early 18th century. They tried to create a permanent presence in the region, but they only succeeded after 1878.

'The Vibrant Capitals'

This route requires very little introduction and is for those who do not wish to travel back in time. It celebrates the contemporary culture of the region’s six dynamic capital cities.

The routes of the 'Crossroads of Civilisations' truly lead to an in-depth discovery of the Western Balkans.