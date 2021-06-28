Euronews debates: More than words - what next for brand purpose?

With a devastating pandemic, political and economic upheaval and a new wave of social movements having swept the globe this year, we can truly say we are living in unprecedented times. The world has changed - and so has the place of brands in our society.

Consumers are keenly aware of climate change and expect brands, particularly those in industries that have a major impact on the environment, to take bold action. Transparent, sustainable supply chains and responsible business practices are fast becoming mandatory for market success.

Meanwhile, movements against social injustice, such as Black Lives Matter and #MeToo have forced many brands to take a fresh look at their own values. Consumers now look for clear communication about the principles and standards of companies they engage with and are quick to detect a lack of authenticity.

In other words, this is a pivotal moment for brands, whose roles in society have been brought into sharp focus. Where once brand purpose was little more than a line in a mission statement, it’s now utterly key to consumer choice.

What does this mean for the relationship between consumers and brands in a post-pandemic world? How can companies define and realise their brand purpose? What exactly will customers expect going forward? How are sectors adapting to meet growing demands and expectations? How can they build trust and deliver meaningful messages? And where do innovation and new technologies come into all of this?

Meet the expert panel

Let us introduce the participants, all experts in their field, who will be taking part in Monday's debate:

Euronews Debates

Nevine has more than 30 years of marketing consultancy experience, and spent the first decade of her career as an operational marketer at Unilever.

She is the Co-CEO of Brand Learning and following the 2017 acquisition by Accenture, Nevine is now also Managing Director of Accenture, as well as the Accenture Interactive Consumer Goods Lead for Europe.

Euronews Debates

Alex has a PhD from MIT as a Fulbright Scholar, and was previously a tenured professor at Wharton and an investment banker at Morgan Stanley.

He has spoken at the World Economic Forum in Davos, testified in the UK Parliament, and delivered two successful TED talks which garnered a combined 2.3 million views. Alex’s book, Grow the Pie: How Great Companies Deliver Both Purpose and Profit, was featured in the Financial Times list of Business Books of the Year for 2020.

Euronews Debates

Erinch spent 7 years at Oxfam leading campaign and advocacy teams, and founding its Future of Business Initiative. He regularly lectures on sustainable business and writes extensively on social enterprise models.

Erinch holds an honorary doctorate from Oxford Brookes University and has an academic background in law and finance.

Meet Euronews' moderator for the live event

Euronews Debates

Damon is a seasoned broadcast journalist, with more than 20 years of professional experience, gained in the UK, across Europe and globally.

At Euronews, he regularly produces and presents programmes, with a focus on business, travel and tourism, as well as technology. He also represents the media organisation as a moderator at major global trade events, including ITB, WTM, CES and ITU Telecom World.

During the pandemic, Damon has been producing and moderating a variety of virtual debates on topics ranging from health to nation branding.