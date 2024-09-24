NewsletterNewslettersEventsEventsPodcasts
By Maïa de La BaumeEleonora Vasques
Published on Updated
Defence is becoming an increasingly central topic in Europe, and as a result, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced a new portfolio dedicated to the issue's industrial aspects.

Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen chose Lithuania's former Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius as the EU’s first defence commissioner.

The EU does not have strong army and is not responsible for each member state's armed forces. Yet, defence has become a crucial issue in Europe, especially since Russia's war in Ukraine highlighted the bloc’s weak and fragmented defence industry.

Will the position of defence Commissioner be powerful and independent enough to achieve an EU defence alliance and boost Europe’s military capabilities? How can the EU catch up with military powers like the US and China?

Today Radio Schuman answers these questions with Maria Martisiute, a defence expert at the Brussels-based European Policy Centre think tank.

Also, the General Affairs Council is meeting today, where EU ministers are set to prepare for the upcoming summit: has the agenda been drafted? Diplomats share their insights with us.

On a lighter note, would you consume less alcohol if a label showing the calories was attached to the bottle?

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques, audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron and music by Alexandre Jas.

