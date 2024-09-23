After weeks of tough negotiations, France unveiled its new government, which sharply shifted to the right.

On Saturday, Michel Barnier, France's newly appointed prime minister and former EU Brexit negotiator, unveiled his government, which is dominated by conservatives and centrists from French President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party.

Among the most contentious appointments is Bruno Retailleau as interior minister, a staunch conservative who has consistently opposed same-sex marriage and voted against enshrining abortion rights in the French constitution.

Barnier faced the challenging task of assembling this cabinet in the wake of elections that left the French National Assembly without a clear majority.

What will this government mean for Brussels?

Today, Radio Schuman answers this question with Euronews' French reporter in Brussels, Gregoire Lory.

We'll also offer you a quick overview of today's agenda in Brussels, highlighting the key events not to miss.

In the last part of the show, we discuss Instagram's new restrictions on protecting minors.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques, audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron and music by Alexandre Jas.