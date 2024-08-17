EventsEventsPodcasts
Most wildfires in western Türkiye contained but five major blazes still active, says minister

An aerial shot shows part of the extinguished wildfire area at the Anzac Cove beach near Çanakkale, August 16, 2024
An aerial shot shows part of the extinguished wildfire area at the Anzac Cove beach near Çanakkale, August 16, 2024 Copyright AP/dia Photo
Copyright AP/dia Photo
By Euronews with AP
Published on Updated
Authorities blame low humidity, strong winds and high temperatures as exacerbating factors with scientists also blaming climate change for the frequency and intensity of wildfires.

Firefighters in Türkiye continue to battle multiple blazes burning for a third day in several areas across the country’s west. 

The country's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, AFAD, says more than 131 forest fires have erupted in the past week.

But Agriculture and Forestry Minister, Ibrahim Yumaklı, said most had been brought under control.

He said the current situation doesn't warrant an international appeal for assistance but advised caution through the weekend.

"We are in a critical period and must remain vigilant until Sunday. Our teams will respond day and night to any incidents," he said.

Yumaklı said around 69 wildfires had so far been contained but there are five active blazes in the provinces of Izmir, Aydın, Manisa, Karabuk and Bolu.

Firefighters are tackling the fires on land and from the air, with dozens of aircraft and hundreds of vehicles aiding in the emergency response.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the affected areas, but there have been no reports of any casualties.

Authorities blame low humidity, strong winds and high temperatures as exacerbating factors.

Meanwhile authorities detained four people in the central province of Bolu in connection to the fires, two of whom were placed under arrest and the other two released on probation.

Turkiye (Turkey) Wildfires climate change Climate