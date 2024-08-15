By Kristina Jovanovski

The price of electricity in Germany has shot up since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, leaving residents to source cheaper alternatives.

The sun on Katharina Mueller's balcony isn't just helping grow her plants, it's also providing her electricity.

“Utilising the sun and of course, ultimately, for me, saving some money, but it's also the entire idea of it. I just have to put something up, use what's already there, and I benefit as well. How can you say no to that?,” said Mueller, who got her solar panels put up this year.

Germany is seeing a boom in balcony solar panels, with an over 50% increase in the registration of solar panels in the second quarter of this year compared to last year's strongest quarter.

Karolina Attspodina, the co-founder of a start up selling balcony solar panels called We.Do.Solar, said apartments seemed the perfect opportunity to utilise renewable energy.

“We have so many spaces where you can, we can use… solar panels. I just felt like it was really unfair that we cannot use solar panels, especially for people that are renters in the apartments. All this technology is available, why aren't we using it?,” said Attspodina.

This year, the company is on track for a 350% increase in sales from 2023. They have also done well in France, the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal, but have sold the most in Germany.

Solar energy association, called SolarPower Europe, says the Netherlands produced the most solar capacity per capita in 2022 in the bloc with Germany in second place.

Grass-roots movement

Advocates say they had to work hard to convince politicians to change rules in favour of solar energy use in households.

A petition was launched last year calling on the Bundestag to create legislation that would make it easier for people to install solar panels on their balconies, and the resulting law will stop landlords from blocking tenants from putting solar panels on balconies in most cases.

A group promoting solar use in households called Plan B 2030 says the public's response has shown politicians that action on climate change is popular.

As for Mueller, she and her roommate are expecting to save hundreds on their electricity bill this year.

“I truly enjoy being on the terrace, or like the balcony, and then just checking, oh, this is how much we've produced today. Makes me proud, and I'm very grateful for the sun as well,” Mueller said.