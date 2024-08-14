Some 5,500 employees at the base near the Cologne-Bonn airport were told not to drink the tap water because of possible contamination, according to reports.
A German military base near Cologne has been closed off on Wednesday after suspicions arose its water supply had been tampered with in an act of sabotage.
The Cologne-Wahn base, which employs around 5,500 people, including some 1,200 civilians, was alerted after damage to its fence was found in a remote part of its perimeter.
The employees at the base were told not to drink the tap water because of possible contamination and samples have been taken for analysis, domestic press is reporting. Army barracks have been cordoned off and can't be entered or exited.
The base, in close proximity to the Cologne-Bonn airport and the town of Porz, hosts Bundeswehr's Air Transport Wing, which is in charge of the aircraft used by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when travelling abroad.
Law enforcement and military intelligence are investigating the possible sabotage.
Euronews has reached out to the German Defence Ministry for comment.