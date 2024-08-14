EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

German army base near Cologne cordoned off over possible sabotage

FILE: German soldiers stand with their battle gear at the army base Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, 30 March 2022
FILE: German soldiers stand with their battle gear at the army base Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, 30 March 2022 Copyright AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File
Copyright AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File
By Euronews
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Some 5,500 employees at the base near the Cologne-Bonn airport were told not to drink the tap water because of possible contamination, according to reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

A German military base near Cologne has been closed off on Wednesday after suspicions arose its water supply had been tampered with in an act of sabotage.

The Cologne-Wahn base, which employs around 5,500 people, including some 1,200 civilians, was alerted after damage to its fence was found in a remote part of its perimeter.

The employees at the base were told not to drink the tap water because of possible contamination and samples have been taken for analysis, domestic press is reporting. Army barracks have been cordoned off and can't be entered or exited.

The base, in close proximity to the Cologne-Bonn airport and the town of Porz, hosts Bundeswehr's Air Transport Wing, which is in charge of the aircraft used by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz when travelling abroad.

Law enforcement and military intelligence are investigating the possible sabotage.

Euronews has reached out to the German Defence Ministry for comment.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Russia has mothballed peace talks with Ukraine over Kursk incursion, Moscow says

Germany and Belgium experience severe thunderstorms and flooding

Germany issues first arrest warrant over Nord Stream pipeline blasts - reports

sabotage German army Germany Water Olaf Scholz