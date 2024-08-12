The woman and the girl have been taken to hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Their current condition is unknown.
An 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman have been stabbed in London's central Leicester Square.
A man has been arrested and is currently being held in custody, according to the UK capital's Metropolitan police.
"We don't believe there are any outstanding suspects," the police force posted on X.
Photos on social media show a police cordon near a well-known toy store on the square, a popular tourist destination.
