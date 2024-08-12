EventsEventsPodcasts
ADVERTISEMENT

Man in custody after woman and girl stabbed in London's Leicester Square

Police officers patrol outside the London offices of the political party Reform UK, ahead of an anti-far right protest, in London, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.
Police officers patrol outside the London offices of the political party Reform UK, ahead of an anti-far right protest, in London, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. Copyright Alberto Pezzali/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Alberto Pezzali/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The woman and the girl have been taken to hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

ADVERTISEMENT

An 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman have been stabbed in London's central Leicester Square.

A man has been arrested and is currently being held in custody, according to the UK capital's Metropolitan police.

"We don't believe there are any outstanding suspects," the police force posted on X.

The woman and the girl have been taken to hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment. Their current condition is unknown.

Photos on social media show a police cordon near a well-known toy store on the square, a popular tourist destination.

Our journalists are working on this story and will publish more information shortly.

Share this articleComments

United Kingdom London Knife attack