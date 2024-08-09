Berger dove to stop Alexia Putellas’ penalty attempt in the ninth minute of stoppage time, then raised her hands in victory. Putellas — a two-time Ballon d’Or winner — was in tears as the match ended.
Germany have won the bronze medal in the women's football third place final against Spain at the Paris Olympics.
Germany's goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger saved a penalty into the ninth minute of stoppage time from Spanish Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas, who broke down in tears after the final whistle.
Giulia Gwinn scored the winner in the 64th minute after being fouled by Spain's goalkeeper Cata Coll.
Spain’s Aitana Bonmati, the reigning women’s world player of the year, had the best chance in the opening half but her shot hit the crossbar.
Jennie Hermoso’s attempted rebound was blocked by a German defender.
It was Germany's fourth bronze medal in women's football at the Olympics. The Germans previously won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games but didn't qualify for Tokyo three years ago.
Spain, ranked No. 1 in the world, were making their Olympic debut.
The women's football final between Brazil and the US will take place on Saturday at 5 pm local time (5 pm CEST).