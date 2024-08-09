Italy's so-called 'prison decree' causes dividing opinions

According to local NGOs, in 56 out of 190 Italian prison facilities the overcrowding rate is above 150%.

The Italian parliament's recent approval of the so-called "prison decree" has ignited a fiery political debate in the country.

Intending to address the long-standing issues within Italy's prison system, the decree promises an overall improvement in detention conditions, an increase in prison staff, and a simplified process for early release.

However, while some hail the decree as a much-needed reform, others argue that it falls short of addressing the root problems plaguing the system.

Proponents of the decree, particularly from the centre-right Forza Italia party, see it as a significant milestone in tackling prison overcrowding and the alarming rate of suicides among inmates.

Pietro Pittalis, a member of Forza Italia, emphasises the urgency and significance of the decree: "Overcrowding and suicides committed in prison are serious problems that are being dealt with for the first time in 15 years, following a lack of progress by left-wing parties on this front. Rights protection and security are the main priorities addressed by this decree."

Supporters argue that for too long, the issue of prison reform has been ignored, with previous governments failing to make substantial progress. Despite the government’s optimism, the decree has drawn sharp criticism from human rights organisations and prison reform advocates.

NGO Antigone, known for its independent monitoring of detention facilities, has been particularly vocal in its scepticism. With Italy's prison overcrowding rate standing at a staggering 130% and 65 suicides recorded this year alone, Antigone argues that the new measures are insufficient to bring about meaningful change.

Michele Miravalle, who works for the observatory that carries out regular site visits of detention facilities on behalf of Antigone, expressed his concerns: "The government’s intervention on the matter was overdue, but the issue is that, in order to fulfil a mere political goal, the approach that has been chosen is not systemic and won’t change the situation."

"In some parts, the bill seems to be disappointing. It’s like trying to repair a house that has structural problems and is about to fall—in this case, the house represents the prison system. Instead of intervening on the foundations, you only fixed the windows," he explained. The figures are quite significant. According to Antigone, in 56 out of 190 facilities, the overcrowding rate is above 150%.

Only 38 of them have not yet reached full capacity. But the problem is not just limited to Italy—it’s a Europe-wide issue, with an increase in the number of inmates per available places recorded in recent months. That’s one of the main findings of the Council of Europe’s 2023 annual penal statistics on prison populations, which highlights Italy as one of the few EU countries grappling with severe overcrowding in its prisons.

Cyprus, Romania, France, Belgium, Hungary, and Slovenia are also part of the same category. "For 30 years, both in the U.S. and in Europe, it’s been decided that criminal law and prison systems should be used to resolve a number of issues that have nothing to do with them, but rather can be described as social problems," notes Miravalle.

"This includes issues like drug abuse, mental health, and poverty." Some provisions may take months if not longer, to be fully implemented, and the immediate effects on prison conditions are likely to be minimal.

As the summer months bring higher temperatures, the already harsh conditions in overcrowded prisons are expected to worsen, further straining an already overburdened system.

The debate over the prison decree highlights a fundamental question: can Italy's prison system be reformed through incremental changes, or does it require a more radical overhaul? As the country waits to see the effects of this latest measure, the answer remains uncertain.