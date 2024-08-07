The country's foreign ministry has warned Italians still in Lebanon that "those who can should return".

As tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has reassured citizens and military personnel that the south European country is prepared to respond to any escalation.

In a parliamentary briefing on Tuesday, Tajani emphasised the Italian government's commitment to protecting the 4,000 Italians living in Lebanon and its troops deployed in the region.

Speaking about Italian nationals who are still in Lebanon, Tajani said his country is "ready for any event should the situation deteriorate," adding that "those who can should return".

The foreign minister's comments come as Italy continues to try and help de-escalate the situation as tensions between Hezbollah and Israel ramp up following last week's events.

Israel killed Fuad Shukr, a top Hezbollah commander and founding member of the group, in an airstrike in Beirut on 30 July for his alleged involvement in the Golan Heights of northern Syria, which killed 12 children. Hezbollah has sworn to retaliate against Israel in kind.

Iran has also vowed revenge against Israel after Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an airstrike while visiting Tehran on the next day. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the assassination.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani speaks while meeting with members of the G7, Thursday July 11, 2024, during the NATO summit in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

'Rarely have we seen a more tense situation'

Under Italy's presidency, Tajani called a G7 meeting to address the worsening crisis. The group of seven nations voiced their support for US President Joe Biden's plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We call on the parties involved to desist from any initiative that could hinder the path of dialogue and moderation and favour a new escalation," the G7 said, according to a final statement issued by the Italian Foreign Ministry.

Emanuele Loperfido, a member of the Foreign Affairs Parliamentary Committee from the right-wing populist Fratelli d'Italia (FDI) party, described the current geopolitical climate as one of unprecedented tension.

"Rarely have we seen a more tense situation," Loperfido said, stressing that the Western bloc's commitment to international law and the protection of victims is crucial.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticised both the Israeli and Italian governments. Giuseppe Conte, leader of the left-wing populist Five Star Movement (M5S) party, condemned the Italian government's handling of the situation, accusing it of failing to recognise the Palestinian State.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Conte labelled the government's approach as cowardly and complicit with the US administration.

"We think this government is cowardly. Three times, it had the chance to recognise the Palestinian State during the UN General Assembly and interrupt this military action and failed to do so," Conte said.

Recent developments in Lebanon and Iran have complicated ceasefire talks. Despite neither Israel nor Iran seeking an all-out war, they seem unlikely to listen to calls for restraint at this stage.