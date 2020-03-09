BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Italy

Six dead as coronavirus restrictions trigger Italy prison riots

Comments
By Euronews and AFP
euronews_icons_loading
Carabinieri begin to free hostages after a prison riot in Modena, near Bologna, Italy
Carabinieri begin to free hostages after a prison riot in Modena, near Bologna, Italy   -  
Copyright
Text size Aa Aa

At least six inmates died in prison riots across Italy triggered by emergency restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Inmates revolted on Sunday over rule changes, including the suspension of family visits, in jails including Modena, near Bologna, as well as Naples Poggioreale, Foggia and Palermo in the south of the country.

In Modena, fires were started and workers were taken hostage. Soldiers and Carabinieri had to surround the prison to prevent inmates escaping into the town. Three prisoners died.

Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.