Six dead as coronavirus restrictions trigger Italy prison riots

At least six inmates died in prison riots across Italy triggered by emergency restrictions imposed amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

Inmates revolted on Sunday over rule changes, including the suspension of family visits, in jails including Modena, near Bologna, as well as Naples Poggioreale, Foggia and Palermo in the south of the country.

In Modena, fires were started and workers were taken hostage. Soldiers and Carabinieri had to surround the prison to prevent inmates escaping into the town. Three prisoners died.