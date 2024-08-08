By Euronews with AP

Authorities confirm no other suspects are being sought after two individuals were arrested for planning to use knives or homemade explosives outside Taylor Swift concerts in Austria.

Austrian authorities confirm they found chemical substances and technical devices in the house of the 19-year-old suspect who was arrested over an apparent plan to launch an attack on an event in the Vienna area.

They also confirmed they found Islamic State and al-Qaida material in the home of the second suspect.

Security officials say the suspects were allegedly planning to use knives or homemade explosives in the foiled attack outside of the Taylor Swift concerts in Austria.

They added that the 19-year-old suspect confessed his attack plans and that he was "clearly radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State" and thinks "it is right to kill infidels".

According to Austria's top public security chief, Franz Ruf, the suspect allegedly became radicalised on the internet. He added that a few weeks ago, the suspect pledged allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State through a post on an internet account.

The second suspect, who was arrested near the stadium, was employed a few days ago by a company providing services at the venue during the concerts.

All three Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna were cancelled after authorities feared Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium may have been the target of the attack.

Officials say that there are no other suspects sought.